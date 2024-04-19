Expert advice for farmers

What do worm poo and compost tea have to do with helping both farmers and the environment?
Geographe farmers gathered at Greg Norton's farm last week to find out.
Mark Tupman, from Productive Ecology, delved into the invisible world of biological treatments utilising compost and worm extracts, giving farmers practical techniques for incorporating compost extracts into their farming practices.
Innovative applications such as large-scale seed coating, foliar sprays, and furrow treatments for seeding were demonstrated throughout the workshop.
These advanced farming techniques are helping farmers leverage the potential of natural resources for pasture production and soil health.
Greg enthusiastically shared his many years of experience with 20 attendees who were keen to learn about the potential biological benefits that are held within a well-made compost brew.
Greg had attended past workshops with Mark and GeoCatch and wanted to share his experiences with fellow farmers.
It's great to see farmers getting involved in sustainable practices.- Olivia Tunney
"I have been trialing large-scale composting and extracts and wanted to take it from hobby farming to a commercial level and share the information I have learned with others in the same situation.
"I also wanted to welcome other farmers to my property to get other ideas and get feedback from others to learn more," Greg said.
Participants were able to investigate different ways of making composts and biologically active treatments.
When commercial compost samples were examined under the microscope and compared to high-quality farm-made samples, it was clear that producing large-scale compost can not only improve quality but also reduce costs.
The microbial activity in Greg's compost was much higher than the commercial compost and worm extract, demonstrating the benefits of investing in the process.
Mark Tupman shared his extensive experience of large-scale composting techniques, methods to economically heap and rotate the mix, ideal starting mediums, moisture content, aeration and the temperature range required to ensure that beneficial microbes are produced in the decomposition process.
"The workshop was comprised of a mix of theory and practical activities. Greg has done a great job at his facility, showing that it is possible to scale this up to farm-sized composting activities," Mark said.
GeoCatch sustainable agriculture project officer Olivia Tunney was instrumental in facilitating discussions on the environmental benefits of incorporating compost and worm extracts into farming practices.
She highlighted the importance of sustainable agriculture in preserving soil health, reducing chemical inputs, and promoting biodiversity on farms in the Geographe catchment.
"It's great to see farmers getting involved in sustainable practices.
"Composting can improve their soil health, have environmental benefits, and it's not so bad on their wallet either," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.