Decades of eco-dedication

Yelverton Brook owners Joy and Simon Ensor say reflecting on their 32 year journey establishing one of the region's favourite eco-tourism destinations has highlighted the level of support for their business from both the local community and tourists visiting the South West.
"Yelverton Brook has been a labour of love for us," Joy said.
"Every brick, every tree planted, and every guest welcomed has been a part of our shared vision for sustainable tourism."
The story began in 1988 when the Ensors, driven by a vision of creating a sustainable haven for eco-conscious travellers, purchased 100 acres of raw land.
With no power, buildings, water, or electrical supply, their journey was marked by challenges.
With unwavering determination, the couple oversaw the construction of the first three lodges using handmade mud bricks, made onsite.
Three years later, two studios were added to the 100 acre sanctuary, which boasts a diverse array of native wildlife, a major drawcard for tourists looking for a genuine connection with nature in the region.
The Ensors have worked tirelessly to protect the resident wildlife from predators, ensuring guests benefit with animals right on the doorstep.
"Over the past three decades, Yelverton Brook has welcomed guests from nearly every continent, estimated at a staggering 24,000 individuals."
The Ensors' journey has been punctuated by accolades and recognition from the tourism and business industries, recognised as a State Finalist in the WA Business Awards to achieving the highest certification with Ecotourism Australia for over 20 years and being named the Accommodation Provider of the Year in 2020 UK tourism awards.
Looking ahead to the future, the couple said they remained committed to their ethos of sustainability, innovation, and community engagement.
"We are incredibly proud of how far we've come and are grateful for the support of our community and guests."
