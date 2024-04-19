Soccer association announces girls-only junior comp

In the wake of the success of the Matildas soccer team and the rise in popularity of the sport with women and girls, the Jillaroos Female Only Junior Soccer Tournament will be rolled out across the region this winter season, organised by the Leeuwin Naturaliste Junior Soccer Association (LNJSA).
The LNJSA comprises of nine clubs - Football Margaret River, Capel Football Club, Mackillop United Soccer Club, Georgiana Molloy Anglican School, Cornerstone Football Club, Dunsborough Town Football Club, Vasse Soccer Club, Geo Bay Football Club and Busselton City Football Club.
Women's football is currently one of the fastest growing sports in the country.
Australia and New Zealand hosted the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 and participation in the sport in 2022 was up by 21 percent on the previous year, according to Football Australia.
The association recognised the increase in popularity amongst female soccer players and decided to take advantage of the interest by introducing the initiative, which will run as an 8 week pilot program across the 2024 season.
Held on Friday nights under lights, the tournament will begin on April 26 and continue through to June 14, rotating across three different locations - Margaret River, Busselton and Dunsborough.
There are over 20 teams registered to participate, with players ranging in age from 7 to 16 years.
The format of the tournament will focus on small sided matches with each team participating in multiple matches each week.
The association said there will be an emphasis on enjoyment, learning and skill development in an inclusive and supportive environment.
"The set up is ideal for fostering a love of soccer among girls of various ages."
After gauging interest across the region through a number of 'Come and Try' days, the LNJSA had enough momentum to create a sub-committee, headed by Tash Blefari, who has been instrumental in the tournament's debut year.
The girls enjoy playing with the boys throughout the winter comp and they still can, the Jillaroos tournament is about offering something just for them, that we hope to be able to build on in subsequent seasons.- Tash Blefari
"It was just time," Tash said. "The girls enjoy playing with the boys on a Saturday throughout the winter comp and they still can, the Jillaroos tournament is about offering something just for them, that we hope to be able to build on in subsequent seasons."
For more info on the Jillaroos Junior Soccer Tournament, contact Tash Blefari at duns.fc.juniors@outlook.com
