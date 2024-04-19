Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Soccer association announces girls-only junior comp

April 19 2024 - 12:00pm
The Leeuwin Naturaliste Junior Soccer Association has launched the Jillaroos Female Only Junior Soccer Tournament in the wake of the increased popularity of the sport with women and girls thanks in part to the success of the Matildas.
In the wake of the success of the Matildas soccer team and the rise in popularity of the sport with women and girls, the Jillaroos Female Only Junior Soccer Tournament will be rolled out across the region this winter season, organised by the Leeuwin Naturaliste Junior Soccer Association (LNJSA).

