Volunteers needed to protect future of Busselton festival

The Festival of Busselton's annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on Monday 22 April at 6pm, in the Vasse Room, Esplanade Hotel Busselton.
The current Festival committee will not be seeking reappointment, and are calling on the community to take the baton as it is passed.
If you wish to see the Festival continue, now is your time to volunteer and get involved in your community.- Amy Boliver
"For the Festival to continue, a new committee will need to be appointed at the AGM," Festival President Amy Boliver said. "If you wish to see the Festival continue, now is your time to volunteer and get involved in your community."
The Festival celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024 and has always been run by a dedicated group of volunteers since its inception by the Busselton Rotary Club in 1964.
The current committee is a small group of six locals who have been volunteering for the committee serving from two to six years, introducing a number of new events, including Dogs Day Out, The Big Water Fight and a New Year's Eve concert, alongside long running standard festival favourites.
The Festival is beloved by not only locals but visitors to the region, with many booking their holidays around iconic festival events such as Petticoat Lane and the main concert and fireworks.
The committee said it was not unheard for them to receive messages from holidaymakers as early as February the year prior, looking to book accommodation around event dates.
Community Engagement Officer, Eloisa Pickerill joined the committee four years ago.
"When I moved to Busselton in 2020 I didn't know anybody," she said.
"By joining the Festival I was able to meet a lovely group of women and I instantly felt connected and a part of the community. There is something about seeing the whole community come together to enjoy themselves at our events that is really special".
The Festival of Busselton runs a series of free family-friendly events throughout the month of January.
The committee invites anyone interested in learning more to come along to the AGM and have a chat with the team about what's involved and are fully prepared to provide handover notes and assistance to new members.
RSVP is available via the Festival of Busselton Facebook Page- fb.me/e/4hoP6VzKT
