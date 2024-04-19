Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton track athlete's star is on the rise

April 19 2024 - 12:14pm
In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Levi was honoured as the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star December winner.
In a remarkable display of talent and determination, local athlete Levi Amiss has been gaining attention in the world of para athletics.

Local News

