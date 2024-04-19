Busselton track athlete's star is on the rise

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, local athlete Levi Amiss has been gaining attention in the world of para athletics.
A student at St Mary Mackillop College, Levi's passion for athletics has propelled him to extraordinary heights, culminating in a series of impressive achievements on the track.
Levi's journey to success began with his selection to represent his school at the ACC interschool athletics in Perth.
Competing in the multi-class category, Levi stunned spectators by shattering three longstanding records in the 100m, 200m, and long jump events.
His exceptional performance caught the attention of Danny Kevan, the Head-Para Coach at WAIS, who extended an invitation for Levi to join training sessions and represent St Mary Mackillop College at the WA All School Championship.
At the WA All School Championship, Levi's star continued to rise as he clinched silver in the 100m and gold in both the 200m and long jump events.
His outstanding times, based on worldwide percentage under the T20 classification, earned him a coveted spot on the 2023 Western Australia Athletic team.
Undeterred by challenges, Levi showcased his resilience at the 2023 Australian All School Track and Field Championships, where he secured bronze in the long jump and delivered impressive performances in the 100m and 200m events.
With his eyes set on further success, Levi has intensified his training regimen under the guidance of coach Adrian Castle in Margaret River, making frequent trips to Perth to hone his skills.
In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Levi was honoured as the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star December winner, a testament to his growing reputation as a rising star in the sporting world.
Supported by his family and friends, Levi draws inspiration from his cousins Marcus Harris, Australian Test Cricketer, and Jye Amiss, Fremantle Dockers player.
Witnessing their dedication to their craft has fueLled Levi's own aspirations for greatness.
Looking ahead, Levi has his sights set on representing Australia at the 2028 Summer Paralympics in Los Angeles.
With his talent, dedication, and unwavering determination, Levi Amiss is poised to make his mark on the world stage, showcasing the extraordinary capabilities of para athletes and inspiring countless others to pursue their dreams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.