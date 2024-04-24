Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Local surfers welcomed to Margaret River Pro site

April 25 2024 - 9:30am
Karlie Roche with current world champion Caroline Marks.
The Disabled Surfing Association had its annual visit to the Margaret River Pro last Wednesday where they had the chance to meet some of the world's best surfers.

