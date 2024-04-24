Local surfers welcomed to Margaret River Pro site

The Disabled Surfing Association had its annual visit to the Margaret River Pro last Wednesday where they had the chance to meet some of the world's best surfers.
Joined by a group from Enable Western Australia, the DSWA crew were welcomed by Surfing WA's Katja Verreydt for a tour of the event.
The visitors were given special passes and shown around the competitors' area, as well as the media centre and judging station.
The woman's surfing had been called off early in the day, but the group managed to meet former world champion Tyler Wright and current world champion Caroline Marks, who was in town from her home base of Florida.
Group spokesperson Mick Marlin said they had the chance to pose for photos, and were treated "like royalty" by event staff and surfers.
"Thank you to the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, Surfing WA and the ASP for hosting the tour."
