Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

South West housing plan taking shape

By Accordwest
April 25 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accordwest CEO Evan Nunn said the community, industry and government needs to work together to make homelessness 'rare, brief, and non-recurring'.
Accordwest CEO Evan Nunn said the community, industry and government needs to work together to make homelessness 'rare, brief, and non-recurring'.

A bold vision to design, fund and build at least 100 brand new social houses across the Southwest is closer to becoming a reality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.