Rio Tinto reaches out to help Busselton Hospice Care

Busselton Hospice Care Inc's (BHCI) Volunteer Coordination Service has received a boost of $24,000 thanks to a new three-year partnership with Rio Tinto.
The partnership aims to enrich BHCI's vital palliative care services by funding the induction and training component of the Volunteer Coordination Service.
Palliative care volunteers provide emotional, social, spiritual, and practical support to those nearing the end-of-life, and their carers, family and friends. Volunteer training consists of a five-day training program, before joining a shift team working in the Hospice Unit.
BHCI Chief Executive James Jarvis said he was overwhelmed with the generosity.
"Our volunteers form an integral part of the end-of-life team," he said. "As well as normalising death, dying and bereavement, they help to mobilise local support networks, and help the community support each other during a difficult time.
"Rio Tinto's support is crucial in continuing the vital role our palliative care volunteers play for our community members."
Rio Tinto Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment and Communities, Cecile Thaxter visited the Hospice to meet with volunteers.
"This partnership acknowledges the importance of quality end-of-life care and the powerful role volunteers play in delivering practical palliative care outcomes to vulnerable community members," she said. "With more than 1,300 employees, the South West is an important FIFO hub for our business. We are committed to giving back to the region and supporting the health and wellbeing of the community."
Established more than 30 years ago, BHCI is 100 percent funded by community donations and fundraising to develop ongoing funding streams that will support the sustainability of palliative care volunteer models in the future.
With a growing population and increased life expectancy from life-limiting conditions, financial support for BHCI is essential to help everyone in the community live well, die well and grieve well.
