Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rio Tinto reaches out to help Busselton Hospice Care

April 25 2024 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Busselton Hospice Care Inc will benefit from a new, three year partnership with Rio Tinto. Picture: Abby Murray Photography
Busselton Hospice Care Inc will benefit from a new, three year partnership with Rio Tinto. Picture: Abby Murray Photography

Busselton Hospice Care Inc's (BHCI) Volunteer Coordination Service has received a boost of $24,000 thanks to a new three-year partnership with Rio Tinto.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.