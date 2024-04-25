Dunsborough author finalist in global sci-fi comp

Dunsborough-based author Tim Hawken has just made the top six of over two-hundred books entered in this year's global Self-Published Science Fiction Competition (SPSFC).
Hawken's cyberpunk novel Thrill Switch made it through the initial reading stage, the quarter finals and semifinals as the highest scorer in his section, according to specialist blogger judges.
He is now positioned as the only non-American in the final.
"I was pretty gobsmacked when I saw I'd made it to the top six," Hawken said. "The quality of writing and imagination in some of the other entries is truly world-class, so it's humbling to be sitting in such amazing company.
"Considering sci fi and fantasy books make up only a really small portion of the market in Australia, I've had to spread my wings further afield to find a significant readership.
"To have reviewers in other countries champion my work like this really means a lot."
The SPSFC was first launched in 2021 by New York Times bestselling author Hugh Howey, who rose to fame with his self-published Silo series, since adapted into a smash hit for Apple TV+.
Howey's purpose for the award is 'to shine a great big laser beam on wonderful works of self-pubbed science fiction'.
Now in its third year, the competition is hotly contested and allows writers an avenue for promotion outside of traditional channels.
The finals result for Hawken adds to an already amazing month, following the shortlisting of his latest book Killware for Best Science Fiction Novella in this year's Aurealis Awards. His debut Hellbound Trilogy was a cult hit, grabbing the attention of Hollywood, including being pitched to Netflix by producers for a series adaptation.
To learn more about Tim and his writing, head to timhawken.com
