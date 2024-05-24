Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Lions clinch 'game of the season'

By Jason Crowe
May 24 2024 - 11:06am
Luke Bennett takes a huge mark before scoring to give the home side a nine point lead at the twelve minute mark. Picture by JLG Photographics.
The Harvey Brunswick Leschenault Lions have won the game of season so far, when they defeated Bunbury by ten points in a pulsating round five encounter on Sunday, in front of almost 1000 fans.

