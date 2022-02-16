Spain trip sparks idea for South West's first e-bike shop

news, local-news,

It was while trekking 1000km through Spain, that two friends from Busselton had the idea to start an electronic bike business. Long time friends Glenn Meyer and Tony Richmond were on the Camino de Santiago walk in 2019, when they began talking business about their shared love of cycling. "We were just looking at business ideas and that's really how the e-bikes idea was born," Glenn said. Three years later, the duo have just opened their shop on Strelly Street in Busselton, as the first store to exclusively sell e-bikes in the South West. Read More: Cycling provides big economic boost - Busselton ... With Glenn's experience in finance, and Tony's experience as retail manager, they combined forces and biking knowledge to bring their vision to life. Both experienced cyclers, Glenn and Tony designed the bikes themselves, creating their own e-bike range. They said you don't have to be an experienced cyclist to have a go on an e-bike. "Electric bikes open doors for non-cyclists, the people who normally would not consider riding a bike because of hills, distance, age, fitness levels or even the simple inconvenience of arriving to work sweaty." Glenn said while many bikes are designed for recreation, others are made with the aim to be accessible for elderly people or people with disabilities. Related: Tas eyes bikes, rowing in Comm Games push - Busselton ... "It opens up a new world for them," he said. Glenn explained that he was in communication with the NDIS to gain approval for this use. Glenn and Tony also decided they will donate $20 from every bike sold to Lamp, which is a non-profit helping people with mental illnesses in the rural South West.

