Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR Superbly designed to take in the beautifully manicured gardens of Provence, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom family home is sure to spark the interest of a variety of buyers. Quality built in 2011, this home is in great condition and ready for the next 10 years. There are three separate living spaces, and that's not including the awesome front-facing alfresco area that offers tranquil views over the parklands. The open-plan living area features a well-appointed, contemporary kitchen with 900mm appliances. The bedrooms are all generous in size and there is an ensuite to the master. There is also a huge 9m long double garage to fit all of the toys in. Additional features you will love include gas hot water, gas heating, high ceilings, quality flooring, plenty of storage and easy care gardens. This property is surrounded by other quality homes and opposite a manicured public open space, so you can soak up the parkland outlook from the front alfresco area. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

