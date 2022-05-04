House of the Week 

news, property,

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. A contemporary and classic beachfront home at peaceful Wonnerup which is fast becoming the suburb for affordable and accessible beachfront living, within minutes of the Busselton city. This 1990's home is a casual 25m walk to the stunning gentle tide of Geographe Bay, a few minutes stroll to Port Geographe boat ramp, marina and The Deck restaurant or drive to Forrest Beach for 4wd and fishing. Fully-renovated and drenched in sunlight with floor-to-ceiling windows the home really has everything you and your family will need. Gourmet kitchen with induction cooktop, overhead cupboards, under bench cupboards and rolling pot drawers. Eat from the breakfast bar or at the dining area which flows to the family lounge. Through the galley with a dedicated stairwell space, there is a family lounge with games room functionality and wood fireplace. The master bedroom has feature windows with a six-door hanging and rail robe. The family bathroom can be shut off to be a semi-ensuite with bath and double showerhead. Two large guest bedrooms have backyard views over the lawn and feature a double robe. The hallway has ample storage and a generous laundry with tradesman entrance and second shower and a second separate WC. Tandem garage with roller door, power and concrete floor plus workshop area and another WC with shower. Fully-fenced with backyard area for veggie patch, lush lawns, retained fences, limestone paving and barbecue area off the shed with pizza oven. This 1004m2 property has room for overflow guests, boats, caravan parking but could be fully expanded for additional storey, subject to SCA. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/97TCrSSS8eL4SJes3fJpUu/9f17bf6a-9f9c-46df-a690-026b08aa8a87.jpg/r0_235_3544_2237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Perfectly positioned in a prime pocket | 92 Layman Road, Wonnerup