Yallingup Boardriders Shred Fest 2022 saw 85 groms from as far as Geraldton and Denmark come to town for two days of fun offshore. Gwendolyn Gray of the Undalup Associaton welcomed the crowd to Saltwater People's Country at historic Caves House Hotel, home to the Yallingup Boardriders. World class shapers got behind the event and nine surfboards were given away, from Z Shapes, DMD Surfboards, Rusty Surfoards, Jake Paterson's Snaketales, Yallingup Surf Co., Von Boards, AWOL Surfboards, Chilli and a second Zak Ogram board donated by Down South Physio. In the hotly contested 18s Division, Lennox Head's Dane Henry showed some flair to win the Rusty surfboard and take out the win ahead of Geraldton's Jake Hagan in 2nd, Perth's Jess Siedmiogrodzki in 3rd and Margaret Rivers Brock Launders in 4th. In the Girl's Division Willow Hardy scored a Chilli Surfboard and took out the win by a narrow margin ahead of Isi Campbell in 2nd, Zali Hewson in 3rd and Ruby Berry in 4th. Read more: Another lay day at Margaret River surfing - Busselton ... Up & Coming Performer Awards went to Jake Ghirem who won a Snake Tales board and Kaleisha Launders who won a Yallingup Surf Company board. Entry to Shred Fest was open to anyone, to celebrate of surfers' saltwater lifestyle in Yallingup. President Sasha North said she had a firm belief in the health benefits of the surfing lifestyle. "Surfing is an awesome way to get young people into active outdoor fun, the ocean has strong physical, mental and spiritual health benefits," she said. Read more: West Australian Surf Gallery at Aravina Estate winery wins ... "It brings together families, visitors and others in a great mix of ages, backgrounds, genders and so on, so it's great for building community." Alongside the fun, the event contributed to the junior development pathway for up and coming WA surfers, with points earned towards the new Surfing Australia Ranking system. "Investing in our young people learning to compete against their peers in big events is really important for WA surfers, being away from the East Coast Action," Ms North said. Major sponsors and supporters included the City of Busselton, Rusty Australia, Surfing WA, Plico Energy and Healthways Sunsmart. Cash from the sales at the volunteer run canteen was passed on as prizes for all divisions, adding to prizes from sponsors, totaling $10,000 across the event. Spirit Awards also went to 1. Macklin Flynn 2. Luxe Edie 3. Isi Campbell 4. Indie Siedmiogrodzki Every surfer who didn't place in the finals was given a chance to win the Catch Surf 'Everyone's a Winner' random draw, for a Catch Surf Soft top board. Full results are available on @yallingupshredfest Next years event is planned just before the Margaret River Pro 2023.

85 groms competed for nine surfboards at Yallingup Boardriders Shred Fest 2022