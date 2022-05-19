Pollard to MC first Busselton economic forum

news, local-news,

Acclaimed international actor and Dunsborough local Myles Pollard will MC an economic forum to be hosted by the City of Busselton in June. The full-day interactive will be held on June 17 at Pullmans Bunker Bay Resort and will include a program of keynote speakers, interactive panel and Q&A sessions. The forum will look at the economic outlook and industries that drive the City of Busselton and the broader South West region. Sponsored by the South West Development Commission and also RDA South West, the event will provide insights and interactive engagement with industry experts discussing: Mayor Grant Henley said the event would be an excellent opportunity to promote conversations and cooperative partnerships on issues and opportunities that effect socio-economic progress and facilitate information flow and networking opportunities across industry sectors. For more details and registration search Eventbrite Economic Forum 2022.

