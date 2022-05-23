Take action with severe weather warning

news, local-news,

A deep low pressure system in the South West is expected to create widespread damaging winds, averaging 60-70 km/h on Monday May 23. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts peak gusts to around 120km/h for the South West which could continue overnight. These gusts are most likely to be associated with showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for locations south of Jurien Bay, extending from the coast to the Darling Scarp from Monday morning into the afternoon. Six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 to 70 mm are possible. This front is expected to windier than a typical front and is likely to see the kind of weather that is only seen around twice a year. As a result of this prediction, Emergency WA has released a severe weather warning for Perth Metropolitan, South West and Lower South West. If you live in Lower West, South West, South Coastal, Great Southern, you should take action and stay safe with severe weather to come. Locations which may be affected include Albany, Bunbury, Busselton, Geraldton, Jurien Bay, Katanning, Mandurah, Manjimup, Margaret River, Merredin, Moora, Narrogin, Northam, Mount Barker and Perth. WHAT TO DO: IF DRIVING: Take care in areas that have been flooded and be careful driving on gravel roads as surfaces will be slippery and muddy, and vehicles could become bogged. ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Some roads may be closed Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority. WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING: IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE: After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs. KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.

Emergency WA release severe weather warning for Monday May 23