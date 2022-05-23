news, local-news,

Round eight of the South West Football Netball fixtures saw the Busselton Magpies return a round of mixed results with away fixtures in Collie and Bunbury. The high altitude courts up in the Collie hills gave the Magpie Reserves team the winning edge to produce their first victory for the season. The Magpies were determined to make this round the one to get points on the ladder. The defence line up of Aimee Colvin and Jessica Gregor picking off intercepts and making the most of rebounds against the agitated Eagle goalies, by the first quarter the Magpies were three goals in the lead. Young gun Maddison Gannaway was invaluable in the centre court and showed she was more than capable of making an impact in the Senior grade, She was assisted by senior players Felicity Watson and Chloe Whyte the lead continued to build and by half time the Magpies were comfortably up. By the second half the game intensity changed as a physical Collie Eagles grappled to stay in the match. Steady and disciplined play by the youthful Magpies, patient work in the goal circle with Annalise Cook, Jess Pether and Sally Conroy combining seamlessly saw the Magpies take out the win 41-32. Further results for the round League HBL Def Busselton 65 - 49, 18 & Under MLC Def Busselton 44-25 and 16 & Under MLC Def Busselton 31-29.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/dc50b032-d17a-4c74-bd51-14a0d7eb51aa.jpeg/r1_84_638_444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busselton Magpies reserves netball team win a intense match over Collie Eagles