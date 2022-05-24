news, local-news,

Busselton City FC under 12's Sportspower Lions travelled on Saturday to take on the Margaret River Sharks. The Lions seemed to struggle with the small pitch and were very flat during the first half. They played well, when in possession, but seemed content to allow the Sharks the majority of the possession. The Lions defended well, but were reluctant to go forward. When they did though, they looked confident and moved the ball well. Two goals from Luca and Nami, put the Lions in a good position for the second half. The second half saw a much more determined team, with players working hard, being first to the ball and keeping possession with great movement down the wings. The Lions took control of the second half, adding to their tally, continually attacking the Margaret River goal. But the Sharks didn't drop their heads, and with the help of a couple of quick talented players, kept the Busselton defenders on their toes. Bryce controlled his defence well, with stand in keeper Jarvis doing a fine job with a few excellent saves. Poppy, Hayden and Ruby played well down the central corridor feeding the strikers well. The Lions travel to Margaret River again next Saturday to take on the Tigers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/0e885fd3-c03a-4792-8251-f9aee106a722.JPG/r0_130_5184_3059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg