The Busselton Horse and Pony Club is expecting 140 riders from across the state to compete in its 20th Busselton Winter Jumping Festival on June 3,4 and 5. The club began in 1962 and is still relatively small with around 45 members. However, that has not stopped the club from growing the winter jumping event in being one of the major events on the equestrian calendar. Member Clare d'Espeissis said it was a great event which had two different arenas, one for the experienced riders where they could qualify for horse of the year, silver and bronze and novice series championships. The event will have jumps as high as 1.40 metres. d'Espeissis said there was also a ring for the less experienced which mainly included pony riders. "We have competitors aged six to 70, men and women all on equal playing field," she said. "The best riders in WA come to our competition." The club has seen many successful riders, including Tessa Lill who is the national speed jumping champion. d'Espeissis said speed jumping was difficult because it was a shorter course and instead of getting a penalty if the horse hits the rail, time was added to your total. As a former coach at the club, d'Espeissis said she loved seeing how riders progressed over time. "I really enjoy watching the progress of our riders and watching them reach a level that they are competing with professionals," she said. It is a skill in itself to coach people and the horse to jump. "Your role as coach is to help the rider understand how to teach the horse the things you want it to learn," d'Espeissis said. "It's been an evolution where now its more science based, to work with the animal to get the outcome you want in a kind way. "You need to have the ability to work out the best approach to a fence and control the pace of the horse and knowing how to work the best lines to take in speed class." To celebrate reaching the 20 year milestone, the club has put on an extra day of competition and there will be a special lunch held on the Sunday. There will also be $10,000 in prize money as well as other prizes like rugs. d'Espeissis said the club hoped to raise enough money to build more yards for the horses. "We don't have enough for members let alone visitors," she said. The event is free and will start at 7.30am to 5.15pm each day of the competition at 310 Queen Elizabeth Avenue.

