Wilyabrup short film sees two aerial dancers suspended among the cliff face

Two aerial dancers against the rocks, above the waves, and beneath the sky.
That is the amazing feat captured in Brenna Day's latest short film, The Wilyabrup Project, which celebrates human connection, our experience of nature and the vast wilderness that is the Wilyabrup sea cliffs.
Ms Day is an aerialist and acrobat specialising in aerial hoop and standing on her friends. She started circus in Fremantle before moving to the UK to study at Circomedia.
Since then, she has been based between Australia and the UK, performing, teaching, and learning. Often drawing inspiration from her background in science, the world around her, and the connections that can be created between performers and the audience.
In 2019, Ms Day teamed up with engineer turned circus artist Ben from Yip Yip Circus to realise her science circus show dreams.
The result was critical, which was awarded the Fringe World 2019 West Australian Circus Award.
After this win, a trip to Wilyabrup sea cliffs to go rock climbing inspired here to create more of her own work.
"It was the location that started the whole thing - a while later I had the thought of how spectacular it would be to have a performance in that cliff face," she said.
"I don't feel that I set out to make an ambitious short film, I just had an idea and a very clear image in my head that I wanted to make happen."
Despite filming at the peak of COVID-19, Ms Day said the team ran into no issues as "half way up a 30 metre cliff was a pretty good way to social distance".
"We had a small team and other than the onsite work only Bonnie (the other performer) and I had regular physical rehearsals," she said.
"Making a film was definitely less risky than live performance during this time and in the end we lost more time due to bad weather than any COVID-19 related issues."
Directed by Steven Alyian, the film features herself and Bonnie moving against a staggering vertical cliff face, suspended above wild crashing ocean and the roaring wind around them.
The Wilyabrup Project is now set to be screened as part of the Revelation Perth International Film Festival from July 7 - 17 at the Luna Palace Cinemas.
The project was made possible with support from the Circus Centre, Circus WA and John and Nat Bowskill.
"I'm thankful to everyone who said it was a great idea and not wildly ambitious and impractical."
