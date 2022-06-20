Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Reclaim the Void: Symbolically sealing mining holes with rag-rugs

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 20 2022 - 3:21am, first published 3:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Participants at a Reclaim the Void retreat with their rag-rugs. Picture: Nic Duncan.

What is your deepest pain?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CS

Claire Sadler

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.