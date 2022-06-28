Watch out for tax scams

From callers impersonating the Australia Taxation Office (ATO) to text messages and emails about bogus tax debts, there are several scams that the ATO warns the public about every year.
The Australia Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) Scam Watch website keeps a running tally of all reported scams. Already in 2022, there have been 72,253 scams reported between January and April, totalling $204,270,937 lost.
This year there is a new type of scam the ATO urges the public to be aware of": fake TFN/ABN application scams.
Often advertised on social media, unsuspecting victims click on the ads and are taken to the scammer's website, where they provide payment information. Scammers can steal personal information as well as the money handed over to purchase the TFN or ABN.
The ATO website has plenty of tips and information to help people spot scams and avoid falling victim this tax time. If you receive a call or email that looks suspicious go to the ATO scam line on 1800 008 540.
