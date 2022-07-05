Organisers of this month's Cabin Fever festival have been buoyed by news the event has secured a two-year sponsorship agreement with the state government.
The popular winter festival will be supported through the Regional Events Program (REP) in 2023-24 and 2024-25.
This funding is in addition to recently announced Regional Events Scheme (RES) grants. Cabin Fever has been supported with RES funding since 2018.
Presented by AHOY Management, Cabin Fever is an umbrella-style food and wine festival that consists of individual events featuring local food and wine produce, music and art.
Each year the festival sees between 35 and 40 venues take part, each managing their own one-off or reoccurring event on the program.
Held annually in July, the festival runs over 10 days in the South West region and encourages locals and visitors to 'break out of hibernation'. Cabin Fever will be held from July 15-24.
Cabin Fever Festival co-directors Erin Molloy and Brianna Delaporte said last year's festival was close to selling out with 96 per cent of all tickets sold.
"...so this uptick in funding will allow us to expand the size of the program to welcome more visitors, as well as increase the reach of the festival through an expansion of marketing activities, both of which will increase benefits for the South West region," the duo said.
"The introduction of The Cabin pop up festival hub on Busselton Foreshore in partnership with Shelter Brewing Co and the City of Busselton has been an exciting addition to the program in 2022, and we look forward to expanding The Cabin's line-up of activities next year."
Molloy and Delaporte are also the festival directors for Cabin Fever, Fine Vines Festival, Lost & Found, Flow State Weekender and several other festivals.
The company is based in the South West and 85 percent of the 120 businesses and suppliers it engages with are also based in the South West.
Warren-Blackwood MP Jane Kelsbie said the event gave the Margaret River region economy a boost in what was usually the 'off-season'.
"The festival has a huge focus on the engaging the community and businesses in its activities, providing locals with the opportunity to be part of truly terrific events as vendors or patrons - all while attracting visitors and adding vibrancy to the region," Ms Kelsbie said.
"Cabin Fever showcases the very best of our region's food, wine and venues, and proves that even in winter our region can be, and should be, explored."
