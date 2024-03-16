Season ends with the best waves of the year | Photos

The Disabled Surfing Association South West finished off its 2023-24 season with the best waves of the year on Saturday.
Nice little glassy rollers provided thrills and spills for the 36 participants at the Bunker Bay surf day.
Participants were all in safe hands, helped by 48 volunteers and 23 carers in and around the water.
The regular surfing days allow people of all abilities to experience the sport of surfing, with participants coming from all over the region and assistance found in individuals and community groups keen to help out.
Medals were awarded to 'Most Stoked', 'Best Wave', 'Best Wipeout' and 'Best Volunteer'.
Disabled Surfing Association South West President Ant Purcell said he was pleased with the summer season's events and that participation was back up to pre-COVID levels.
Mr Purcell thanked the committee, volunteers and helpers for their hard work and dedication over the summer.
A big thankyou was also extended to the Association's generous sponsors Doral, Busselton Water, Eagle Bay Brewery, Taz's Bakery, Beef by the Reef, and C.D.Dodd Metal.
The next Bunker Bay surfing day will take place in early December to kick off the 2024-25 season.
To find out more about the program, visit www.facebook.com/DisabledsurfersSw
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.