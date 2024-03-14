Wildcats legend to talk 'Taming the Angry Ant'

Former Perth Wildcats captain and mental health advocate Brad Robbins is heading to Busselton next week for a special event for local men aimed at addressing anger and uncontrolled emotions.
"We all feel angry at times, and it's a valid emotion to have under certain life circumstances," explained David Barton, chair of MenAble Aust Inc.
"But anger can often be an uncontrollable emotion, causing problems for not only others, but the person having the outbursts.
"Anger can mask a range of other emotions, like fear, sadness, hurt or shame, but unfortunately because anger is so overt, these feelings don't get explored.
"For such a common emotion felt by most people, we still get very little guidance in our culture on how to deal with it."
In the free 60 minute workshop, Robbins takes men on a powerful and personal journey from his "Angry Ant' persona on the basketball court, to the man he is today.
Participants will learn the importance of expressing all emotions, get an understanding of the root cause of anger, be aware of their own triggers for negative emotions and learn a variety of techniques to manage anger and other negative emotions before they become uncontrollable.
The event is presented at Shelter on Monday 18 March from 6.30pm. Finger food provided courtesy of MenAble. Drinks available for purchase pre- and post- presentation.
Registrations are essential as numbers are limited.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.