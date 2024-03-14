Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Wildcats legend to talk 'Taming the Angry Ant'

March 14 2024 - 12:53pm
Brad Robbins will speak at Shelter next week.
Former Perth Wildcats captain and mental health advocate Brad Robbins is heading to Busselton next week for a special event for local men aimed at addressing anger and uncontrolled emotions.

