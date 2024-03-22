South West girls step up at skate park event

A gathering at the Dunsborough skate park to mark International Women's Day was hailed a success, the Girls 2 the Front event welcoming young women for an evening of fun and community spirit.
A large group came together to learn new skating skills, enjoy live music, eat pizza and celebrate the day, with SoggyBones delivering free skate clinics for all levels of experience, giving those who had never touched a skateboard the chance to have a go alongside those who had been skating for years.
Live music by local Dunsborough legends 'The Shruggs' and Collie's 'Noise Abatement' wowed the crowd, while sideline activities like face painting and a Words of Wisdom board kept participants busy and Creating Communities interacted with local youth to find out what they need and want from the community.
"It was heart-warming to see so many girls and families from the community come together to celebrate how awesome women are," City of Busselton Youth Development Supervisor, Angela Griffin said.
"Overall, the night was filled with love, laughter and support for one another.
"It was brilliant to be a part of such a fun night!
"A massive thank you to everybody who helped and came down to celebrate International Women's Day. I am so grateful for the fun-loving, kind-hearted community we have."
The event is part of the City's Youth Program and celebrated its third year running in 2024.
