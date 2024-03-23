Pindari program is a pathway to success for local

It's been a big few weeks for young Busselton Wadandi woman Khulia Weston and Dunsborough-based contracting company Pindari.
Khulia has just signed a Traineeship contract with Apprenticeship Support Australia to attend South Regional TAFE.
She will be Pindari's second administrative trainee and is now on board at the head office in Dunsborough.
Following a successful Busselton Senior High School work placement program with Pindari, Khulia was offered the opportunity to take on a traineeship, with a view to completing a Certificate III in Business through South Regional TAFE.
The 12-month traineeship aims to offer a pathway into key areas of business administration and Khulia will be working with Pindari's finance, recruitment, human resources, and mobilisation teams.
Pindari Co-owner and Executive Director Natalie Venosi said the new traineeship program was an exciting opportunity for Pindari.
"This is the second time Pindari has partnered with South Regional TAFE for an administration traineeship, and we hope there will be many more," she said.
"It's important to us to invest in the community in which we live and work.
"Having young Aboriginal people in the office is fantastic. It breathes new life into the business and is a natural fit."
Khulia will be receiving on-the-job training while being supported and mentored by South Regional TAFE and Pindari team members.
She has only just turned 18, but already has big career aspirations.
"I'm hoping this opportunity will equip me with a number of key skills to broaden my business knowledge," she said.
"I feel very comfortable with the Pindari team and hope that doing the traineeship will broaden my knowledge to one day open my own business."
Busselton Senior High School VET Coordinator Connie Watson said she was thrilled to watch Khulia's journey.
"Khulia's impressive performance at her Aboriginal school-based traineeship with Pindari during Year 12 has really opened up doors for her," Connie said.
"She is now employed full-time by Pindari and is furthering her study with an employment based traineeship.
"With the support of Pindari, this transition to work has been seamless.
"Khulia's positive attitude and commitment to the traineeship opportunity in the first instance have set her up for bright future!"
Pindari - meaning 'from the high ground' - is committed to supporting and aiding the development of local businesses and the employment of Indigenous people.
Pindari has a 20 percent Indigenous employment benchmark, is a Supply Nation Certified Aboriginal Company and is recognised as a Pilbara Aboriginal Business with familial connections in the south west.
For more information visit pindariwa.com.
