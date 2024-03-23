Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pindari program is a pathway to success for local

March 23 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Khulia Weston (centre) with Kim Narkle (Pindari), mum Gwen Gray, Apprenticeship Support Australia's Kylie Godden and Jane Michelly (Pindari). Picture supplied.
Khulia Weston (centre) with Kim Narkle (Pindari), mum Gwen Gray, Apprenticeship Support Australia's Kylie Godden and Jane Michelly (Pindari). Picture supplied.

It's been a big few weeks for young Busselton Wadandi woman Khulia Weston and Dunsborough-based contracting company Pindari.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.