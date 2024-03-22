More options for aged care as Busselton base opens

National aged care provider BaptistCare celebrated the opening of its new Home Care office last week.
Located on Duchess Street in Busselton, the new space will provide an important space for BaptistCare Home Care clients and staff, aiming to address changing customer demands and the growing ageing population across the region.
By 2061, 25 percent of the population in Australia will be aged 65 or over (up from 17 percent today), and there will be 2.4 people of traditional working age to support each person aged 65 and over - a significant decline from today's ratio of 3.9 people.
Sarah Newman, General Manager for BaptistCare At Home, said the hub would provide employment opportunities for locals.
"We're excited about the expansion of BaptistCare Home Care services in Busselton and are constantly assessing how we can grow our services to support more people through allied health, care management, clinical and direct care workers in South West WA," she said.
"Our new hub will provide local seniors with support for their care needs and social connectivity, enabling them to continue living independently in their own homes."
BaptistCare Home Care clients and staff gathered at the new office to mark the official opening.
Joan Powell, who lives with vascular dementia, transitioned to home care after living at BaptistCare William Carey Court Residential Care in Busselton for eight months.
She is one of the few Australian seniors who have successfully turned back the clock moving from permanent residential aged care to home care.
The BaptistCare Home Care team drop in each week to help around the house, chat over a coffee and ensure there's a steady supply of ready-meals in the fridge for Joan and Bob, who will be celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary in April.
"It is so great that we can be together at home again," Bob said.
"Without the support and encouragement of the staff at BaptistCare, Joan coming home to live would never have been possible."
BaptistCare said at least 230,000 people living in WA provided ongoing care and support to a family member or friend who requires help, meaning more than 1 in 8 WA residents are carers.
In 2018, across Australia, primary carers most commonly provided care to a spouse or partner (36.6 percent), with over half (54.8 percent) of those providing care aged 65 years or over.
"We believe our new South West hub will be a great asset to older people and their families needing access to care services," Sarah said.
"Providing social contact, a place to ask questions and connect with clients, is vital for BaptistCare to continue providing the best quality care and improve the sector for future ageing Australians in regional areas."
BaptistCare also operates William Carey Court residential living and village in Busselton, BaptistCare Silver Vines Village and Mirrambeena Village and residential living in Margaret River, and in Manjimup, BaptistCare Moonya residential living.
We're excited about the expansion of BaptistCare Home Care services in Busselton and are constantly assessing how we can grow our services to support more people through allied health, care management, clinical and direct care workers...- Sarah Newman
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.