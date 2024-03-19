Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Yallingup jeweller hears the call of premium design market

Updated March 19 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:03pm
Luke Jessop fossicking for sapphires.
When Luke Jessop was a boy, few things excited him more than seeing his grandfather Ken's truck coming down the driveway of his family property in Dunsborough.

