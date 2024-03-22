Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Black Brewing Co celebrates big year of triumphs

March 22 2024 - 1:00pm
Gavin Williams.
The team at South West brewery Black Brewing Co is celebrating another feather in their cap, securing back to back Champion Stout trophies for its Bao Bao Milk Stout at the Royal Queensland Beer Awards.

