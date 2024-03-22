Black Brewing Co celebrates big year of triumphs

The team at South West brewery Black Brewing Co is celebrating another feather in their cap, securing back to back Champion Stout trophies for its Bao Bao Milk Stout at the Royal Queensland Beer Awards.
Director Kristin Kestell said she was thrilled with the accolades.
"Bao Bao has always had a special place in our hearts," she said. "To see it win Champion Stout for the second year in a row is a testament to the excellent consistency in quality and flavour that Gav and Bailey are achieving in the brewhouse."
It literally captures the flavours from the soil, air, and water of the Southwest...- Gavin Williams
Black Brewing Co scored a bounty of medals and awards in 2023, culminating in being named Western Australian Champion Brewery by the Independent Brewers Association at the "Indies".
The celebrations continue at the Wilyabrup-based business with their just-released limited brew, Harvest DIPA, in partnership with local producers and utilising 100 percent locally grown barley malted by Mallokup Malts in Capel, and wet hops from Karridale Hop Farm, added less than 5 hours from harvest.
"We travelled the region and met some great characters. It's so much fun to throw big hops at an Imperial IPA and even better when the hops are fresh off the bine," said head brewer, Gavin Williams.
The Harvest DIPA is now available at Black Brewing Co's Caves Road venue, and through their online store.
For more visit www.blackbrewing.com.au
