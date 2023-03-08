Thousands of locals and visitors hit the south west on the weekend for the 23rd edition of Dunsborough Arts Festival.
What was once a half-day of activities for the community to enjoy is now a three day arts and culture event that welcomed crowds upwards of 15,000 from around the state.
It follows a cancelled schedule of events last year due to COVID-19 restrictions - coming back bigger than ever this year with its highly anticipated Sculptures by the Bay showcasing 50 artworks on the Dunsborough foreshore.
Dunsborough Progress Association president Jacqui Happ said the weekend was smooth sailing.
"I really enjoyed walking around the sculptures over the weekend seeing families interacting and talking about them," Ms Happ said.
"There must have been 10,000 people on the beach and foreshore enjoying the concert and fireworks on Sunday night."
"We think there was around 15,000 people across the weekend who participated in and enjoyed the Festival," she said.
The event weekend included a range of activities for families, individuals, and couples to enjoy including an X-factor competition that welcomed whip crackers, cellists, dancers, singers and bands to the stage.
Overwhelming crowds were drawn to the foreshore on Sunday night to see Oats Supply perform ahead of a fireworks display.
The City of Busselton awarded two Acquisitive Awards of $10,000 this year due to last years event cancellation - Mark Hampton for 'Armillary Dial' and Andrew Thornton Hick for 'Identity Sentinels'.
Dianne Laurance also awarded two awards for the $10,000 Dianne Laurance Award with Tuinna Blackie's 'Serendipity' and Jake Coghlan's 'Banksia Bull' taking the top spots.
Ms Happ thanked the event volunteers and sponsors for creating a successful occasion.
"There are lots of people to thank but I'd particularly like to acknowledge our wonderful volunteers who were amazing.
"It's what gives our town community spirit. In a fast growing town, community spirit is really important."
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.