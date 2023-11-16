Swim tribute 'a perfect fit' for South West nurses

Kim Camille doesn't wear a cape, but she might just be a hero.
The highly qualified clinical nurse will swim in the 2024 Busselton Jetty Swim to raise funds for Busselton's Bycroft family, whose 4-year-old son, Vance, suffered a spinal cord injury after a tragic accident earlier this year.
Kim became aware of the Bycroft Family through her business, SN Services, which provides at-home nursing and support services to people with complex medical needs.
The agency was approached to assist the Bycroft family bring Vance home to Busselton.
According to Kim, the SN Service team were so moved by Vance's story they felt obliged to do more.
"It really is every parent's worst nightmare," she said.
"The Bycroft family have been told their active, outdoor loving boy may never walk again.
"And now they face the reality of modifying their home and converting their transport to be wheelchair friendly."
Having previously completed the Jetty Swim nine times, Kim said the idea to use the event as a fundraiser for the Bycroft family seemed obvious.
"The Busselton Jetty Swim is such a great event which brings the community together and encourages participation. And being in Vance's hometown - it was just a perfect fit," she said.
Kim and three colleagues from SN Services will tackle the signature 3.6km swim around the iconic Busselton Jetty in February as team.
In addition to raising funds for the family, SN Services are looking at opening an office in the Southwest to assist the Bycroft family and other high-care patients.
"At the moment, Vance has a tracheostomy to assist his breathing, which requires 24/7 nursing care to maintain the tube," Kim said.
"There is currently no at-home nursing service in Busselton that can provide that kind of service, so we need to recruit staff in the Southwest to assist high-care patients."
A recent call for Registered Nurses, Enrolled Nurses and Support Workers for both day and night shifts aims to recruit people in the South West.
"The SN Services team makes a big impact on the lives of our patients and their families. If you have a passion for working with people and making a real difference in the lives of others, we want you on our team!"
Experience is preferred, but not essential as full training will be given to the right candidates regardless of background.
To support Vance and his family, visit gofund.me/017f7486
To find out more about SN Services go to snservices.com.au /work-with-us or email Dani recruitment@snservices.com.au
For more information about the Jetty Swim visit busseltonjettyswim.org.au
