Saturday, 18 November 2023
Swim tribute 'a perfect fit' for South West nurses

November 16 2023 - 2:46pm
Laura Keavy, Kim Camille, Claire Dywer and Laurie Abbott will tackle the signature 3.6km swim around the iconic Busselton Jetty in February as team. Pictures supplied.
Kim Camille doesn't wear a cape, but she might just be a hero.

