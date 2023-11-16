Dunsborough Street Party returns this Friday

A passionate group of locals keen to foster a strong sense of community have banded together to deliver a re-boot of a highly successful street party to the people of Dunsborough.
With the support of major sponsors the City of Busselton and Plico Energy, the Dunsborough Yallingup Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DYCCI) and the Dunsborough & Districts Progress Association (DDPA) joined forces to resurrect the event, which was formerly delivered as the Hannay Lane Festival.
In years past, the festival drew thousands of people into the heart of the town, to celebrate together as a community.
Organisers said a wave of local support meant this month's festival was shaping up to be a great night.
"The organising committee, made up of a group of dedicated and passionate locals, has the same goals in mind for The Dunsborough Street Party, this year with a slightly different canvas of the newly refurbished main strip in town," a spokesperson said.
"With a number of activities, entertainment, food and beverage options on offer throughout the event, it really is suited to all ages and interests."
Live music, thanks to JMW Real Estate, will kick off with local youngster Tom Reagan, followed by the Mitch Baker Duo before DJ Swami Adima brings the party home.
A live art show sponsored by Correct Finance & Finn Planning will see Kaiman O'Reilly, Sam Allen, Ian Mutch, Stuart McMillan, Loz Pearse and Craig Baxter creating in real time.
Meanwhile in the Dunsborough Community Bank - Bendigo Bank Kids' Activity Zone, youngsters will have the chance to get creative and try their hand at painting onto a mural space, facilitated by local artist Sherrise Todd with help from the local Bendigo Bank team.
Parents can sit back and relax in the chill zone with furniture and games made by Activ Foundation, while Geoff and the team at Dunsborough Cellars will be manning the bar where drinks can be purchased on the night.
As well as a number of local businesses open and offering special Street Party menus, food vans and stalls will also be on site to offer something for everyone.
Geographe Electrical & Communications will keep the party going, supplying lighting and power for the festival.
Organisers urged locals to come along and take part in the family-friendly event, with a strong sense of community pride and an eye on the safety of others.
"We are also encouraging everyone to bring their own keep cups and water bottles to reduce waste and single use plastics."
The Dunsborough Street Party will take place on Naturaliste Terrace on Friday November 17 from 5.00pm to 8.30pm. For more information visit www.facebook.com/DunsboroughProgress
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.