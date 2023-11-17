Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Vasse art project breaks down walls

November 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Busselton High Schools Waalitj Kaaditjin Academy Darcy Anderson, Dailen Sanderson and Jai Spinks with their teacher Gwendoline Gray and artist Mariah Yarran.
Students from Busselton High Schools Waalitj Kaaditjin Academy Darcy Anderson, Dailen Sanderson and Jai Spinks with their teacher Gwendoline Gray and artist Mariah Yarran.

A stunning mural inspired by Traditional Owners' connection to local waterways will adorn part of the Vasse Diversion Drain under a new partnership between school students, Aboriginal artists and Water Corporation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.