Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Final session of the year for Dunsborough fix-it group

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 24 2023 - 1:00pm
Household items need a fix? Clothes needing some TLC? Head to the Dunsborough Community Repair CoOp this Sunday.
The final session of the 2023 year for the dedicated volunteers of the Dunsborough Community Repair CoOp is coming up this weekend, offering locals the chance to have their broken or faulty items checked out by the group.

