Final session of the year for Dunsborough fix-it group

The final session of the 2023 year for the dedicated volunteers of the Dunsborough Community Repair CoOp is coming up this weekend, offering locals the chance to have their broken or faulty items checked out by the group.
A Single Leaf Southwest's Jo Kennedy said members were keen to have plenty of items to fix.
"All our repairers and organisers give up their time, skills and materials for free our aim is to reduce landfill waste in the City of Busselton," she said.
"Repairs are free, but we ask for a gold coin donation from those who can afford it, which goes to the Dunsborough Community Garden."
Jo said volunteer repairers hailed from all over the local community.
"Some are professionals, some are retired professionals, some are simply handy and others are organisational wizards," she said.
"We don't guarantee to fix everything, but if we can't fix we might know someone else who can.
"For items that really have reached the end of their usefulness we have a huge list of local artists and groups interested in repurposing unusual items, failing that we should be able to point you in the direction of a local recycling opportunity for some if not all of your item."
Jo sets up and runs the event for free, alongside A Single Leaf South West's paid workshops and decluttering services.
The final session will be held from 9am to 11am on Sunday November 26, at the Greenfield Room, 35 Dunsborough Lakes Drive.
For more details, visit asingleleafsouthwest.com.au/workshops/repair-coop
