Legends in South West for summer cricket camps

WA cricket legends Brad Hogg, Terry Alderman and Jo Angel will be making their way to Busselton for the annual Shaun Brown's Cricket Coaching summer cricket clinic.
"It is vital to get out into the regional areas and assist young talent, I have really enjoyed the recent regional camps," Brad Hogg said.
Hogg played 123 ODIs where he played in two World Cup-winning teams, taking 156 wickets with best bowling figures of 5/32. He wore the baggy green in seven tests and later came out of retirement to star in the BBL for the Scorchers.
Shaun Brown said the clinics were a chance to gain valuable instruction from some of the best.
"The cricket clinics provide an excellent learning experience for enthusiastic cricketers between the ages of 7 to 15," he said.
"Our program covers all facets of cricket, 20/20, One Day, and Test formats. All aimed at improving participant's skills, knowledge and enjoyment of the game."
Over the past 38 years, over 60,000 participants have improved their skills in all aspects of the game at the regional camps.
"It's fantastic to be able to involve former test stars in areas that normally don't get that exposure," said Brown, a professional cricket coach since 1986.
The clinics feature the use of video analysis, a comprehensive program and written reports for all who attend. The camp will be held on the 16th and 17th of January 2024, from 9am to 3pm each day at Georgiana Molloy Anglican School.
For more info contact Shaun on 0412 382 558 or visit www.cricketcoaching.com.au
