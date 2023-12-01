Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Four decades of dedication for Cape Harmony Choir

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
December 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the early days of The Sou' Wester Singers - a group of eight who came together in the early 80s to form a local choir, the Cape Harmony Choir has grown into a vibrant performance group boasting 40 singers and a list of retired members who remain keen supporters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.