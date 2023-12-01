Four decades of dedication for Cape Harmony Choir

From the early days of The Sou' Wester Singers - a group of eight who came together in the early 80s to form a local choir, the Cape Harmony Choir has grown into a vibrant performance group boasting 40 singers and a list of retired members who remain keen supporters.
Members gathered recently to mark the 40th birthday for the choir, which has undergone several changes in directorship over the years.
Current musical director Cornelius de Munck has been with the choir for 25 years and was applauded for his work in challenging the choir to improve with sometimes-difficult pieces.
"As the experts say, learning something new and difficult is actually very good for our ageing brains...and there's a few of those in our choir!" Jane Jeanes said.
Soprano Leonie Walker was acknowledged for her incredible dedication, performing with the group since 1983.
Current chairman Murray Mills and wife Barbara have been with the choir for around 25 years and were recognised on Saturday with a gift basket for their efforts.
The community is invited to the Cape Harmony Choir's Christmas concerts at 2pm on December 2 (Busselton Uniting Church) and December 3 (Dunsborough Catholic Church).
"We are singing a wonderful selection of classical Christmas carols, together with excerpts from Faure's Requiem."
Tickets ($25) available at trybooking.com and include afternoon tea. Door sales will also be available.
