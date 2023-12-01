Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/What's On/Things to do

Swing to a new rhythm in Yallingup | The Pickled Pixie

By The Pickled Pixie
December 1 2023 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pickled Pixie takes a deep dive into the sumptuous menu at the Swings & Roundabouts Yallingup menu.
The Pickled Pixie takes a deep dive into the sumptuous menu at the Swings & Roundabouts Yallingup menu.

A fun fact about Pixies is we love swinging from trees and merry-go-rounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.