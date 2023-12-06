Beautiful Girls to headline Busselton sunset concert

Beloved Australian band The Beautiful Girls will headline the 2024 Busselton Jetty Swim Sunset Concert in February.
Organisers of the swim event announced they had secured the critically acclaimed band this week, ahead of the annual Sunset Concert on Saturday, February 10.
The FREE concert will be held on the Busselton Foreshore and is a part of the Jetty Swim's two-day program which features an iconic 3.6km open water swim around Busselton's beloved Jetty.
President of the volunteer organising committee, Kat Rafferty, said the concert would offer an opportunity for swimmers to celebrate their achievements and promised to be a great night out for young and old.
"We're thrilled to be presenting The Beautiful Girls and are just as excited to see the local talent in the City of Busselton's Battle of the Bands final," she said.
Entertainment also includes the final of Busselton's annual Battle of the Bands competition, which is an initiative of the City of Busselton's Youth Services team.
"These young bands are always incredible, and we believe that someday one of these bands could be back as headliner," Kat said.
Founded in Sydney in 2001, The Beautiful Girls boast an extensive catalogue including hits 'La Mar' and 'Periscopes'.
Their unique and infectious sound combines reggae, roots, folk, and other influences to create a laid-back, beachy vibe that transcends genres.
Likened to Jack Johnson, Ben Harper and Sublime, they have just released their first live album Rumble Inna Jungle this month.
Kat said while the Jetty Swim was primarily about inspiring people of all ages and abilities to swim, the Sunset concert and other free activities provide an opportunity for the event to give back to the community.
"We have a range of family friendly activities planned across the entire Jetty Swim weekend, which gives everyone a chance to join the fun, connect with people from all walks of life and enjoy everything Busselton has to offer," she said.
In addition to the concert, The Equinox will be offering its annual 'Carb loading dinner', and thanks to major supporter Lotterywest, there will be beach games on the foreshore across the weekend as well as free entry to Australia's largest inflatable floating water park, Aquatastic.
A record 5,200 swimmers are expected to dive into the turquoise waters of Geographe Bay as part of the 2024 Busselton Jetty Swim.
Entries are still available in the Simon's 500m Shortcut Swim, and the Kids Swim.
For more information about the concert or to enter, visit busseltonjettyswim.org.au.
