Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beautiful Girls to headline Busselton sunset concert

December 6 2023 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award winning Aussie band The Beautiful Girls will headline the Sunset concert as part of the 2024 Busselton Jetty Swim celebrations. Picture supplied.
Award winning Aussie band The Beautiful Girls will headline the Sunset concert as part of the 2024 Busselton Jetty Swim celebrations. Picture supplied.

Beloved Australian band The Beautiful Girls will headline the 2024 Busselton Jetty Swim Sunset Concert in February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.