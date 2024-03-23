Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Salty sisters unite in the sea at Yallingup Malibu event | Photos

March 23 2024 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Indian Ocean Longboard Club's recent 'Gals on Mals at Yalls' event has been hailed a resounding success, with event organiser Claire Edwards applauding the efforts of all club members to bring the competition to local shores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.