Salty sisters unite in the sea at Yallingup Malibu event | Photos

The Indian Ocean Longboard Club's recent 'Gals on Mals at Yalls' event has been hailed a resounding success, with event organiser Claire Edwards applauding the efforts of all club members to bring the competition to local shores.
"We created a club round dedicated to supporting and encouraging young girls and women of all ages and ability, not to compete but to come together and celebrate being a salty sister," Claire said.
"We united with flowers in our hair and the biggest smiles, left content and our hearts filled with beautiful memories.
"The feedback from all has been immensely uplifting."
With beautiful waves on offer for competitors, experienced local older 'gals' headed out the back to catch a few big ones, while the younger, less experienced surfed the softer waves in the cove.
Indian Ocean Longboard Club contest director Chris Tranthem said he had "never seen so many smiles on dials at the beach before".
The event was supported by Quicksilver Dunsborough, Beauty Studio Dunsborough, Moonshine Surfboards and Beach Toes.
To find out more about the Indian Ocean Longboard Club and upcoming events, visit www.facebook.com/indianoceanlongboardclub
