A toast to trade: Shelter beer bound for Singapore

Shelter Brewing Co is the latest South West producer to share its products with the world, with the Busselton-based brewery shipping beer to Singapore.
The Busselton brewery recently signed a five-year trading terms agreement with Singapore-based grocer Modern Provision, a concept of the Ebb & Flow Group.
"I'm thrilled to announce our partnership with Shelter, a genuine ally with whom we've forged not just a business alliance, but a shared commitment to creating and sharing high-quality, sustainable produce with the world," Ebb & Flow co-founder and CEO Lim Kian Chun said.
"I've always been guided by a simple ethos - to use food that is good for the ecosystem. This guiding belief gave rise to Modern Provision, a grocer I see as the true catalyst for sustainable growth and community.
"With ownership of 10 restaurants and ongoing expansion, alongside a network of local distributors, chefs, and partners, we've woven these products seamlessly into our supply chains, extending their reach."
Distribution of Shelter's core range is underway in the South East Asian city-state.
"This is our first export market, it was really important to find the right trading partner in Singapore to market and sell Shelter," Shelter Head of Sales Jason Lane said.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have established a partnership with Modern Provision. Their core values and passion for sustainability and quality produce are a great fit for Shelter."
The deal follows an outbound trade mission to Singapore, organised by the South West Development Commission's TradeStart team. The 'Essence of Australia's South West' showcase event in September 2023 aimed to facilitate export opportunities and raise the region's profile - and has proven to be a recipe for success.
Shelter met with representatives from Modern Provision at the 'Essence of Australia's South West' and the relationship began to evolve.
SWDC supported Shelter to fulfil its potential through funding from the State Government's Regional Economic Development Grants towards a canning line.
The State Government statutory authority, which delivers Austrade's TradeStart services in the region, also supported the business in its journey to achieve market entry.
SWDC CEO Mellisa Teede congratulated Shelter Brewing Co on achieving export.
"This is a fantastic milestone for Shelter," Ms Teede said. "Our dedicated team is always pleased to play a role in helping small and medium-sized local businesses achieve success in the international marketplace including through facilitating connections to help get businesses offshore."
Shelter is now preparing to be part of a Modern Provision stand at a major food and beverage expo in Singapore late April, and will be entering beers in the awards as part of the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.