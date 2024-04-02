Locals choose top projects to receive City funds

The recipients of the City of Busselton's You Choose Community Funding Program have been endorsed by Council, resulting in almost $100,000 being allocated to a range of worthy projects within the community.
The community voting process allowed local residents to choose the projects they wished to see funded, virtually 'spending' $100,000 on a selection of eight innovations and plans to be supported.
The top scoring project and recipient of $8,500 was Pets of Older Persons (POOPS), a volunteer run organisation linking volunteers with older people who own pets but need assistance with walks or trips to the vet.
The second highest scoring project was the Save Our Snake-Neck Turtles campaign, an initiative from the Citizen Science Busselton Turtle Tracker Team, which will receive $11,000.
We are so lucky to have such an incredible group of community members who give so much to others in their own time. Council is absolutely delighted to be in a position to enable the community to choose their favourite projects and see them funded through their own votes.- Mayor Phill Cronin
Other projects to receive funding were the Radiance Network's Outreach 1:1 In-Home Support pilot project ($13,800); Dunsborough Community Repair CoOp ($2,660); Underwater Observatory Evacuation Wheelchair ($8,802); St Mary's Anglican Church Footpath Gardens ($12,410); the Vasse Community Garden ($20,000) and a FireWise Garden Demonstration ($19,100).
Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin congratulated all the successful recipients and thanks them for the work they do in the community.
Successful recipients will have until June 2025 to deliver their projects and Council has committed to delivering the program again in 2025/26.
