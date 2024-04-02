Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Locals choose top projects to receive City funds

April 3 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'You Choose' funding program recipients with City of Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin and CEO Tony Nottle. Picture supplied.
'You Choose' funding program recipients with City of Busselton Mayor Phill Cronin and CEO Tony Nottle. Picture supplied.

The recipients of the City of Busselton's You Choose Community Funding Program have been endorsed by Council, resulting in almost $100,000 being allocated to a range of worthy projects within the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.