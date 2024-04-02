Close wins for tennis teams at South West finals

The ladies South-West Zone Pennants Competition Grand Final was held at Dunsborough Tennis Club late last month.
The competition is a summer league held every year running from October until March. This year, three divisions played with a total of 19 teams from 6 clubs in the region.
Busselton Tennis Club nominated 7 teams and two of those teams progressed through to the Grand Final representing A1 and A2.
A1 Busselton Honey Possums played against Bunbury with a very tight win with a result of 6 sets all, and a win by just one game. A2 Busselton The Quokkas played against Dunsborough with again another 6 sets all, with a win by four games. A3 Margaret River Slice Girls played Dunsborough Volley Girls with a win 8 sets to 4.
It was a fabulous day of tennis with lots of very long matches and six tiebreakers played for Division 1 and 2. The day was finished off with a presentation of shields, MVP awards and a very late lunch for all to enjoy.
Congratulations to all players involved!
If you are a keen tennis player and interested in joining Busselton Tennis Club for next season, please contact co-ordinator Michelle van der Kroft on 0421 762 437 or email mvdkroft@live.com.au for more information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.