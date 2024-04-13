Field day for Geographe catchment farmers

Farmers in the Geographe catchment have been learning how to significantly enhance the effectiveness of their fertiliser program.
Accurate application of fertiliser not only saves farmers money, but also helps our environment by limiting the amount of fertiliser that is lost through runoff during winter and spring.
Last week seven fertiliser spreaders were put through their paces out in the paddock testing their spread pattern and distribution at GeoCatch's Accu-Spread Field Day.
...knowing exactly where the fertiliser is going is really important to ensure we are getting the best return...- James Scott
A highly-variable fertiliser spread pattern has implications on pasture production, environment and economics, with some paddocks receiving too much fertiliser and others too little.
The event, hosted by GeoCatch at Len and Helen Hammersley's property, allowed farmers to bring their machinery for testing.
Spreaders were tested for their accuracy and distribution pattern by having a series of collection trays throughout the paddock that allow for the collection of fertiliser coming from the spreader. By measuring and weighing the collected fertiliser, farmers gained valuable insights into the performance of their equipment.
Trainer Russell Nicol led the day, providing advice on how adjustments to equipment can achieve a more consistent spread pattern.
GeoCatch Project Coordinator Jenelle Schult emphasised the importance of an accurate fertiliser regime.
"It's critical that nutrients are applied at the right rate in the right place. The Demonstration Day is a really good opportunity for farmers to test how well their fertiliser spreaders are doing to optimise a pasture response, save money and keep the waterways healthy," Jenelle said.
Local farmer James Scott brought his spreader along for testing and calibration.
"With the current price of fertiliser, knowing exactly where the fertiliser is going is really important to ensure we are getting the best return on both our fertiliser and machinery," he said.
For more info on GeoCatch's sustainable agriculture program, visit geocatch.asn.au/farm-management or call 0491 069 078.
