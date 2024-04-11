Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Young surfer receives Busselton Rising Star award

April 11 2024 - 1:24pm
The spotlight shines on local talent as Cape Naturaliste College student Rosie Gillett secures the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star award for October 2023.

