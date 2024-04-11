Young surfer receives Busselton Rising Star award

The spotlight shines on local talent as Cape Naturaliste College student Rosie Gillett secures the Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star award for October 2023.
Hailing from the Yallingup Boardriders Association, Rosie's prowess in surfing has earned her recognition as a rising star in the sport, capturing attention with her exceptional performances in the under-16 category.
Throughout the past year, the young Dunsborough athlete has been making waves in the surfing world, showcasing her skills at local, state, and national levels.
Her journey to success began with a standout performance at Taj's Small Fries in January 2023, where she clinched victory in the under-16 girl's division with an impressive two-wave total of 15.50 out of 20.
Building on her early triumph, Rosie continued to dominate the competition circuit, securing top honours at the Woolworths State Junior Surfing titles at Trigg Beach later that year.
Her superior wave selection and impeccable manoeuvres propelled her to victory in the Under-16 Cadet Girls division, solidifying her status as a formidable force in the sport.
The accolades continued as she claimed first place in the under-16 cadet girls category at the 2024 Woolworths WA Junior Surfing Titles held at Shallows.
Her stellar performances did not go unnoticed, earning her selection to represent Western Australia at the National Junior Surfing titles in 2022 and 2023.
Rosie's exceptional talent also saw her secure a spot in the All-Star team, where she delivered an impressive fourth-place finish in the finals.
Closer to home, Rosie's achievements include a string of victories in local competitions, including first place in the junior and senior Girl's Cape Naturaliste College surfing competitions in 2023 and 2024, as well as triumphs in The Gracetown Grommets Competition in both the under-14 and under-16 girls categories.
In addition to her competitive successes, Rosie's dedication and commitment to the sport have earned her the respect of her peers, as evidenced by her recent recognition with the Yallingup Board Riders Chargers Award.
With her exceptional talent and unwavering determination, Rosie is continued for success on the waves, most recently taking on the waves off Surfers Point for the weekend's Think Mental Health WA Trials.
