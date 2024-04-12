Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Chloe makes the moments count on Cape to Cape

April 12 2024 - 11:30am
The young local first walked the second half of the track last year, raising funds for the Magnetic Island Koala Hospital. Pictures supplied.
A young local has completed a mammoth trek to raise funds for a cause close to her heart.

