Chloe makes the moments count on Cape to Cape

A young local has completed a mammoth trek to raise funds for a cause close to her heart.
It was just last September that Chloe Paris-Muller walked the second half of the Cape to Cape Track to raise money for the Magnetic Island Koala Hospital.
Her efforts attracted donations totalling $1,500, and spurred by her supporters she decided to set out once again to take on 70 kilometres of the first section of the track, departing on Good Friday with parents Stephanie and Andrew.
This time, the walk was in support of SAFE (Saving Animals From Euthanasia) Bunbury, from where the family rescued beloved cat, Luna.
"These guys, all volunteers, are doing such an amazing job, rehoming around 650 cats and dogs per year," Stephanie Paris explained.
"SAFE is WA's largest volunteer-based animal rescue and rehoming service using the foster care model and has 10 regional branches across the State and one Perth branch. Needless to say SAFE relies heavily on the generosity of animal lovers."
The first day took the trio from the Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse to Yallingup Beach, before heading past Injidup, Moses Rock. By day five, they were making their way into Gracetown, and within the week they were rounding out their trip with a final 9 kilometres to Prevelly.
Stephanie said she admired her daughter for pushing outside of her comfort zone in the name of animal welfare.
"We are so proud of Chloe for pushing through to the end," she said. "It was such a fantastic experience!"
Chloe's fundraiser remains open and you can donate via gofundme.com/f/safe-bunbury-fundraising
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.