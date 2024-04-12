Still time to join in Busselton's Festival of Triathlon

The Busselton Festival of Triathlon will return to Barnard Park on May 4 and 5, bringing with it five huge races and more than 2000 participants across the two day event.
The Festival offers participation options for everyone aged 7 years older, including the Busselton 100, Busselton Foreshore Triathlon, SunSmart Kids Triathlon, Busselton Aquabike and the new WQE Aquabike distance, which serves as an AusTriathlon Age Group Team Qualifying Race for Wollongong 2025.
The Health and Lifestyle Expo will be in operation across the weekend, with local vendors, free kids activities, food trucks and community group stalls to explore.
On the Saturday evening from 5:30pm, Barnard Park will play host to a free Community Movie Night, with locals invited to watch Migration (PG, 2023) and highlights from the day of racing on the big screen.
For those interested in helping behind the scenes, plenty of volunteer roles are available with flexible shift times.
Spectators are welcome across the weekend, with pom-poms, signs and smiles encouraged.
Triathlon WA President Brenden Koh said the Busselton Festival of Triathlon was not just a race, but a celebration of endurance, community, and Busselton itself.
"This year is particularly special for us," he said.
"After being named the inaugural Sport West Community Sporting Event of the Year for our 2023 edition of the event, we're reminded of the incredible spirit and dedication of everyone involved.
"A heartfelt thank you to all who join us for this event, whether as competitors, spectators, volunteers, or event supporters.
"Together, we craft an exceptional experience that embodies the spirit of the triathlon community and the broader South West community."
The Festival's marquee event, the Busselton 100, features an 18km swim by the Busselton Jetty, an 80km cycle through the Ludlow Tuart Forest, and an 18km run along the Busselton Foreshore, taking in some of the best of the city's landscapes and making the most of the flat course, a favourite with athletes around the globe.
Online entries are open until 17 April 2024, so there is still time to sign up.
For more information, head to the Busselton Festival of Triathlon website at www.busseltonfestivaloftriathlon.com.au
