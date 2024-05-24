Pies deliver a fiery final term display

Busselton defeated Eaton on Saturday afternoon at Sir Stewart Bovell Park by 86 points in the opening game of Belt Up Round in the Dale Alcock Homes South West SWFL premiership season.
After a slow start and a relatively even first quarter, the eleven point quarter time lead extended to 21 points at half time. It would be the third quarter which would confirm the victory for the home side, kicking eight goals, with Liam Creighton and Beau Chinnery kicking the majority of them.
The final term saw the Magpies kick five goals to one, with Creighton and Chinnery both finishing the match with seven goals each.
Not for the first time this season, Mitch Tenardi was outstanding, with Ethan Bowman and Damian Lee also playing well, with the trio obtaining a multitude of possessions, particularly in the second half.
Greg Humphries, Jackson Cartledge and Paul Rinder never stopped trying for the Boomers.
Busselton increased their percentage by a whopping 31 percent, which has also put the black and whites back into the five.
Conversely, Eaton lost 13 percent from the loss, but they remain in eighth place.
The Magpies victory sets up a clash with the all conquering South Bunbury at Hands Oval on Saturday, after they were also big winners against Harvey Bulls.
Busselton 19.15.129 def. Eaton 6.7.43
Goals: Busselton - Liam Creighton 7, Beau Chinnery 7, Seth Matteo 2, Mitchell Tenardi 2, Drew Clarke 1. Eaton - Gregory Humphries 2, Timothy Yarran 2, Kobe Foster 1, Jack Saunders 1.
Best on ground: Busselton - Mitchell Tenardi, Ethan Bowman, Damian Lee, Beau Chinnery, Liam Creighton, Jozef Parkinson. Eaton - Gregory Humphries, Jackson Cartledge, Paul Rinder, Timothy Yarran, Liam Chinnery, Jesse Callaghan
