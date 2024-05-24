Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Busselton-Dunsborough Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pies deliver a fiery final term display

By Jason Crowe
May 24 2024 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a slow start against Eaton at Sir Stewart Bovell Park, the Busselton Magpies stormed home to an 86 point win on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Sharyn Newlands.
After a slow start against Eaton at Sir Stewart Bovell Park, the Busselton Magpies stormed home to an 86 point win on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Sharyn Newlands.

Busselton defeated Eaton on Saturday afternoon at Sir Stewart Bovell Park by 86 points in the opening game of Belt Up Round in the Dale Alcock Homes South West SWFL premiership season.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.